SERIOUSLY Syria's TERRORIST leader Jolani given heroe's welcome in Paris

France has rolled out a red carpet to Abu Mohammad al-Julani a CIA backed ISIS terrorist who purportedly runs Syria at the moment. He never used to show his face back when he was you know... being a terrorist... but now he is the installed leader of Syria after the CIA and MI6 carried out a regime change operation to oust Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad.