The Grayzone: Abby Martin: Gaza's fight for freedom needs global solidarity (mirrored)

30 Nov 2019Pushback with Aaron Maté





The Empire Files' Abby Martin and Mike Prysner discuss their new documentary "Gaza Fights For Freedom," a vivid account of the Great March of Return against the Israeli siege of Gaza, and the urgency of global solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.





Guests: Abby Martin and Mike Prysner, co-creators of The Empire Files and co-directors of the documentary, Gaza Fights For Freedom.





Watch Gaza Fights For Freedom: https://gazafightsforfreedom.com/





