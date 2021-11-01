© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMHP: 'Let's Go Brandon' = More Satanic Scripted Political Theater! [31.10.2021]
Follow
1
Share
Report
100 views • November 01, 2021
SMHP: 'At this point in time, I don't see too many more waking up to their false reality.'
Note/Reply: #Me2, just met my daughter a few days ago who I havn't talked to since her mail d 25.07.2020 (See my 'About' why)
I was alone Dad in about 12-13 years, never drink or took drugs, always worked and took care of everything and helped her with everything.. She got jabbed two time's, fucking sad, tottaly brainwashed.
I called my mother (76 years old) yesterday. We talked for about 1½ hour, she dont give a shit, also got jabbed...
My hole family are totally brainwashed... What can you do?
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'
- Romans 13:13-14
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
--
SMHP: All I can do is keep putting content together that shares the truth in a way that a light bulb may go off for some. Come out of Babylon my people. The left right divide and conquer paradigm has many trapped in the machine. Once you see that they are both part of the same satanic system and both roads lead to the same outcome, you will never vote again.
'And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.' - 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
--
Many Fish - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
--
C. Ervana 2 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS4O6Mz9uLHvCYjZlS4uaCQ
--
End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
--
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr
Shaking My Head Productions - 24743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wCPgxUbm77GJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
Note/Reply: #Me2, just met my daughter a few days ago who I havn't talked to since her mail d 25.07.2020 (See my 'About' why)
I was alone Dad in about 12-13 years, never drink or took drugs, always worked and took care of everything and helped her with everything.. She got jabbed two time's, fucking sad, tottaly brainwashed.
I called my mother (76 years old) yesterday. We talked for about 1½ hour, she dont give a shit, also got jabbed...
My hole family are totally brainwashed... What can you do?
'I Can't Teach Anybody Anything, I Can Only Try to Make Them Think' - Socrates
'Your Silence gives Consent" - Plato
'The Truth is Learned, Never Told' - Out of Shadows 2020
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Let us walk properly as in the daytime, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and sensuality, not in quarreling and jealousy. But put on the Lord Jesus Christ, and make no provision for the flesh, to gratify its desires.'
- Romans 13:13-14
'Take no part in and have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds and enterprises of darkness (SATAN), but instead [let your lives be so in contrast as to] expose and reprove and convict them.' - Ephesians 5:11
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness (SATANISM) in high places' - Ephesians 6:12
--
SMHP: All I can do is keep putting content together that shares the truth in a way that a light bulb may go off for some. Come out of Babylon my people. The left right divide and conquer paradigm has many trapped in the machine. Once you see that they are both part of the same satanic system and both roads lead to the same outcome, you will never vote again.
'And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.' - 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
--
Many Fish - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
--
C. Ervana 2 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS4O6Mz9uLHvCYjZlS4uaCQ
--
End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
--
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr
Shaking My Head Productions - 24743 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wCPgxUbm77GJ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.