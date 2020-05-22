Mike Harris: The Trump Presidency: Questions of Intent and Prospects for Change - January 31, 2017

Mike Harris is Financial Editor at Veteran's Today, and host of "Short End of the Stick" on Revolution Radio. In this interview with Alexandra, Mike Harris gives us his perceptions of President Trump's first days in office, the make-up of his administration, and the prospects for real change in the US and its international relations.



The recent chaos of immigrants blocked at the airport sparks an interesting discussion about the possibilities for a lasting Middle East peace. As Mike Harris points out, the seven countries now blocked are precisely those referenced in Gen Wesley Clark's expose of the neo-con "7 countries in 5 years" plan -- a connection which GC was among the first to point out. The shifting of alliances, with the US under Trump now moving to Russia's side -- hopefully in sincerity -- promises a final clean-up of al-Qaeda (aka al-Nusra, Jubhat Fatah al-Sham, al-CIAduh) and ISIS (the CIAliphate), and the restoration of peace in this ancient and venerable part of the world. Of course, the CIA still stands in the way, and Harris points out the difficulties in cleaning that swamp.



As the conversation looks forward, much is necessarily speculative, but is rich food for thought and meditation. Mike Harris also accounts the economic shifts that he feels must occur for a successful Trump presidency. The elimination of the Federal Reserve, or even its audit, is not necessarily a sure thing, though we may be hopeful.



While generally optimistic, Harris points to a number of areas that are obscured or questionable. In a very interesting segment, Harris discusses whether Trump really is his own man. Some of his fellow VT editors have argued in recent articles that Trump is beholden to the Russian Mafia, which is not Russian, but rather Khazarian. Is this why Trump bows so low before AIPAC and Israel, Sheldon Adelson and Bibi Netanyahu?



While dubious and watchful of certain Trumpian tendencies, Mike Harris makes a strong defense of many of Trump's stated intents and his recent spate of executive orders. He gives a mixed judgment on Trump's Cabinet and other top-level appointees. Here too, time will tell how this mixed bag plays out. Harris quite astutely suggests that a 9/11 investigation would be the crucial test of Trump's authenticity as a reformer. Indeed, this would cut the cabal far more deeply than Trump's present public platform.



Mike Harris takes strong, controversial stances on many issues, and the conversation gets 'lively' at times. Alexandra probes behind Mike's political assessments to touch on some deep beliefs. Among them is his belief that Charles Murray's The Bell Curve is anything other than a methodologically incompetent and racist tract which measures, 'scientifically', nothing at all, other than its author's preconceptions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.