Ep. 1979 A Smart College Alternative (Including for Kids Trapped by Vaccine Mandates)

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Cameron Sorsby of Praxis outlines a sensible alternative to college, giving young people years of work experience instead of years of debt. And Praxis is doing something special for students who find themselves trapped by sudden vaccine mandates.
Sponsor: Skillshare
Show notes for Ep. 1979