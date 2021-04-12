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Fox News Approaches The Speech Guillotine
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460 views • April 12, 2021
The war on FOX News by the despots of propaganda dominance is reaching a zenith. Just as Infowars predicted after first being wiped from the public sphere. They will be coming for any and everyone that dares to question, research and speak the truth. As the sabotage of Tucker Carlson and company takes on more heat.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60748d86a498cb1a9e909cb5
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=60748d86a498cb1a9e909cb5
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