Thanks to Our Sponsors and Friends of our work at Toward The Mark

#WePressTowardTheMark
When you're tired and need a break, my friend,
Just rest in Christ Jesus, let His love mend.
For all your worries, let Him bear the load,
In His arms, find a peaceful abode.
Chill those worries, kick back and unwind,
With The Holy Spirit, tranquility you'll find.
Together, let's trust, let's confide,
In His care, we find rest, side by side.
#TrustingRestingAndWaitingInTheLord
0 min., 12 sec.
