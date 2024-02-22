Thanks to Our Sponsors and Friends of our work at Toward The Mark

#WePressTowardTheMark

When you're tired and need a break, my friend,

Just rest in Christ Jesus, let His love mend.

For all your worries, let Him bear the load,

In His arms, find a peaceful abode.

Chill those worries, kick back and unwind,

With The Holy Spirit, tranquility you'll find.

Together, let's trust, let's confide,

In His care, we find rest, side by side.

#TrustingRestingAndWaitingInTheLord

0 min., 12 sec.

We INVITE YOU to see more from Toward The Mark:

~ @KeithShealysTowardTheMark on FACEBOOK;

~ @Pressin'IN with Keith & Brenda Lee Shealy on BLOGGER;

~ @betweenthelinesttmshow podcasts on LIBSYN;

~ @KeithAndBrendaLee Shealy on YOUTUBE;

~ @KeithAndBrenda Shealy videos on RUMBLE;

~ @keithandbrendalee shealy on BRIGHTEON; AND

~ @TTMSingingSgt on TWITTER (aka "X").