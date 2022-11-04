"A FOOD CRISIS IS COMING" - GMO POISONING, WHISTLEBLOWERS & POWERFUL PEOPLE

#ENDTIMES #FOOD #WORLD

Today's word: There are powerful interests around the world that control food production and their aim is to shift the use of food from nourishment to poison. GMO foods will take a dangerous shift to includes manipulated DNA elements that accelerate known diseases to lethal levels. "Money interests" are hiding information of these things until the time they can release them on the population, so it's time to be informed. They get rid of people who want to talk and expose their plans but the Lord reveals to redeem. Pray over everything you eat and remember: "If they drink any deadly thing it shall not hurt them." (Mark 16:18)





