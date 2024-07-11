Congresswoman Maxine Waters, 85, Adjusts Wig Live on CNN While Discussing 2024 Election in Viral Moment: 'She's Real for This'





House Democrat Maxine Waters, 85, appeared to be having a frustrating issue with her wig during a recent sit-down with CNN.





Despite being on live television, the California representative was seen adjusting her hair for roughly 30 seconds as she was asked about the 2024 election and how to keep Donald Trump from from winning a second term in the White House.





"They've heard these arguments about democracy, about the fate of the election and yet, Trump is not only winning but ... increasingly, by a larger margin. So what is the plan among Democrats to change that trajectory?"





Waters quickly stopped fixing her hair and smoothly responded, "I think we need to keep working."





One X user in the comments section of the viral video quipped, "85-year-old Maxine Waters losing a battle with her wig live on CNN." Another person teased, "Congresswoman Maxine Waters said it may be 10 pm but I still need to look good "





A third person replied, "Honestly, I get it. She’s real for this."





Others suggested that Waters simply did not realize she was visible on a split screen and thought that the camera would cut to her when it was time to answer her question.





Source: https://vidmax.com/video/228443-it-looks-like-mad-maxine-put-her-wig-on-backwards-lol





Thumbnail: https://okmagazine.com/p/maxine-waters-85-adjusts-wig-live-cnn-viral-2024-election/#google_vignette





‘Bad hair day’: Sky News host reacts to US Democrat having ‘difficulties with her wig’





Sky News host Danica De Giorgio reacts to footage of a US Democrat experiencing “technical difficulties with her wig” live on air.





“Safe to say we’ve all had bad hair days,” Ms De Giorgio said.





“But Democratic representative Maxine Waters had hers live on air when she had some technical difficulties with her wig.





“Watching Maxine desperately try and fix that Yorkshire Terrier on top of her head has truly been the highlight of the Democrat campaign so far – pity though the wig is about as useless as Joe Biden.”





https://www.skynews.com.au/opinion/bad-hair-day-sky-news-host-reacts-to-us-democrat-having-difficulties-with-her-wig/video/65920bce27e624801791e463155009fd