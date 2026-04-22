“Dial-A-Yield” - Setting the Power of a Nuclear Weapon

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Libraero takes a quick look at how the yield of a nuclear bomb, specifically the B61, can be "selected" by manipulating the efficiency of the primary.
The B61 on Libraero:
https://libraero.com/Subject/B-61_Bomb
#nuclearweapons #aviationhistory #aviation
Libraero is an online aviation and aerospace history encyclopedia and museum. In addition to our catalog of historic aviation subjects, we present aviation documentary videos with interesting aerospace and aircraft themes. If you're interested in aviation and aerospace history, you can reach us at:
On the web: https://www.libraero.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Libraero
For inquiries, please contact us by email at: [email protected]
Music:
Licensor's Username: pixabay.com/users/joelfazhari-16466931/
Licensee: u_x5h1bb5t9f
Audio File Title: Algorithm Runner - Dark Cyberpunk Cinematic Music Loopable
Audio File ID: 185038
Audio File URL: pixabay.com/music/pulses-algorithm-runner-dark-cyberpunk-cinematic-music-loopable-185038/