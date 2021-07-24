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Government-Approved Apartheid, Mindless Zombies, and Another One Bites The Dust.
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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315 views • July 24, 2021
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Liberland Floating Man Festival Aug 8-15: https://floatingman.ll.land

Intro Video: Biden’s Paradise: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15551

Something BIG & SCARY Just happened to CONservative Media in the Last 72 Hours: https://youtu.be/lF-xppEfk84

Biden rambles whether or not there’s "a man on the moon" or "aliens are here or not" when asked about vaccine hesitancy.: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15554

Biden Admin Admits They Tell Facebook to Remove Conservative Content: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBCdkJ9dQoM

“If you don’t like corporations, you should really hate government” -
@elonmusk: https://twitter.com/TheMoonCarl/status/1417963858220752897

Drew Hernandez: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15549

Vice President Kamala Harris Says to Get the Vax Because the Bible Says So: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/wow-vice-president-kamala-harris-says-get-vax-bible-says-video/

Sydney, Australia: Shutting down due to the Delta variant: Video https://t.me/c/1264095585/15543

Australia: Anti-vaxxers live in another universe : https://t.me/c/1264095585/15545

Sydney: Taking the humanity out of living: https://t.me/UnityNewsNetwork/5254

Mindless Zombies: Why Are They Allowed To Do This? Karen upset about others not wearing masks: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15547

Mindless Zombies: Mom Expels Son Out Of The House Because He Don't Take The Covid "Vaccine": https://t.me/c/1264095585/15553 - they won’t be taking care of her 30 year old son unless he gets jabbed

Mindless Zombies: We are dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated: https://t.me/c/1264095585/15552 - they saved Donald Trump

We Need To Be Heard! - Vaccine Victims Suffering Severe Side Effects: https://www.bitchute.com/video/XW98HKNm6j6T/

Stevie Thrasher severe vax side effects: https://t.me/JustDudeChannel/6791

Dominique has an autoimmune disease, so decided to get vaccinated. For the past 4 months, she’s been quiet about her severe adverse reaction, but decided to go public out of desperation for answers: https://twitter.com/ke11ybender/status/1416473618611982337

Side Effects After Experimental Covid Inoculation Of A 21-year-old Hospitalized Woman: https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqKVbvBHZ5Le/

New COVID-19 vaccine warnings don’t mean it’s unsafe – they mean the system to report side effects is working: https://theconversation.com/new-covid-19-vaccine-warnings-dont-mean-its-unsafe-they-mean-the-system-to-report-side-effects-is-working-164455
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politicsvaxxcovid19
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