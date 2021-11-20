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What is Trauma? Healing from Trauma, Is It Possible to Re-traumatize?
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63 views • November 20, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/x6_gN0eluN4
20120204 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Sweden P2
Cut:
1h42m29s - 1h52m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“WHEN WE FULLY FEEL OUR REAL FEELINGS, THERE IS AN AUTOMATIC PROTECTIVE BARRIER AROUND US.”
https://youtu.be/x6_gN0eluN4
20120204 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Sweden P2
Cut:
1h42m29s - 1h52m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“WHEN WE FULLY FEEL OUR REAL FEELINGS, THERE IS AN AUTOMATIC PROTECTIVE BARRIER AROUND US.”
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