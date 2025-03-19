MINNESOTA SENATOR ARRESTED 🔞 FOR SOLICITING A TEEN GIRL FOR PROSTITUTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Minnesota Senator from Grand Rapids was arrested, accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a teenage girl. A detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving in the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.
