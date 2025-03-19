BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MINNESOTA SENATOR ARRESTED 🔞 FOR SOLICITING A TEEN GIRL FOR PROSTITUTION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
1 month ago

A Minnesota Senator from Grand Rapids was arrested, accused of soliciting a minor for prostitution. Sen. Justin Eichorn, 40, was arrested on March 17 in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department says they communicated with a man who thought he was talking to a teenage girl. A detective arranged to meet with him near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard in Bloomington. The man, identified as Eichorn, was seen arriving in the area in a pickup truck. He was then arrested and booked into jail.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-CI4hGTUeo


Thumbnail: https://lawandcrime.com/crime/i-have-always-advocated-stiffer-penalties-senator-who-pushed-trump-derangement-syndrome-bill-busted-for-child-solicitation-cops-say/


https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/minnesota-sen-justin-eichorn-arrested-bloomington-prostitution-sting/


https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/5202706-minnesota-senator-justin-eichorn-arrested/


https://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-senator-justin-eichorn-arrest


https://www.mprnews.org/story/2025/03/18/state-senator-eichorn-arrested-suspicion-of-soliciting-a-minor

arrestedgrand rapidsa minnesota senator senantor justin eichornaccused of soliciting a minor for prostitutiontrump derangement syndrome psyop
