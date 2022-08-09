Looking Beyond the Madness of Covid 19

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Being a conspiracy denier can lead to a complacency that is very dangerous. We are awakening to the madness of Covid 19 and now an even more ridiculous, Monkeypox. We are realizing that these illnesses have been super-hyped by the mainstream narrative so that we'll be terrorized by the incredible propaganda and acquiesce to the destruction of Democracy, our Republic, and even potentially to humanity.