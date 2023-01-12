Don’t Give Up!

Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/dont-give-up-2/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Need a shot of encouragement?
I’ve got a message this week that will be especially helpful and strategic … and is always very encouraging.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I go deeper on getting refreshment, new strength and motivation to not give up!"
