Economist Hunter Voss : We are seeing the CCP's infiltration in our media, because the censorship is happening right before our eyes

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Economist Hunter Voss @hunterjvoss : We are seeing the CCP's infiltration in our media, because the censorship is happening right before our eyes. And we are also seeing the infiltration in our judicial system that our massive farmland is bought by the CCP. It will put us living in a serf society where we will own nothing and the CCP will own everything. So we have to end communism and the CCP!





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 经济学家亨特·沃斯: 我们看到了中共对美国媒体的渗透，因为审查就发生在我们眼前。我们还看到中共对美国司法的渗透，我们的大量农田被中共收购。这将会使我们生活在一个我们一无所有，而中共却拥有一切的奴隶社会中。因此我们必须终结共产主义和中共！



