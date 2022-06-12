Bencai Zhang’s Arrest in Shanghai Shows That the CCP System Has to Arrest Old and Promote New Officials to Maintain Its Regime ￼

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https://gnews.org/post/p1iyc63d
In West, there is no systematic corruption. There is no systematic corruption, you do not need to be corruptive to be promoted. You can choose to be non-corruptive, and still can be living well. On the contrary, in China, in order to be a government official, you have to be corruptive in the first place