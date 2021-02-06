Russell Jay Gould is part of the Army Psychological Operations. This bullshit story is part of the City of London's Masonic Crown Shit Show. Just selling you hope so you do absolutely nothing as (((they))) continue asset stripping you until the day your family wakes up homeless in the gutter.



People that are awake and NOT part of this Masonic-Jesuit Criminal Kosher Crown Mafia..., knows exactly what needs to be done. Neutralizing these evil fu*ks is a priority and needs to be done before (((they))) get your guns.



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.