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Glock 19 hazards of semi-auto handguns ... not just Glocks
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83 views • August 09, 2020
This cautionary video is applicable to ALL semi-automatic handguns. They are more plentiful and affordable than revolvers, but I highly recommend AGAINST them for novice shooters.
In this video I show why I consistently steer those I coach towards revolvers and away from the hugely popular semi-autos. There are many handling and safety issues that can only be resolved with lots of coaching and many hundreds of rounds shot downrange.
Please do one or the other. Do not kill or injure The Good Guys.
In this video I show why I consistently steer those I coach towards revolvers and away from the hugely popular semi-autos. There are many handling and safety issues that can only be resolved with lots of coaching and many hundreds of rounds shot downrange.
Please do one or the other. Do not kill or injure The Good Guys.
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