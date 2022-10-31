The Dead Can’t Speak For Themselves… Conspiracy Theory No More

Halloween costumes this year are like… Joe the Living Dead, the ghost of DJ Mighty Mouse, Billzebub the Hunter-Farmer, an unemployed Twitter fact checker, and the ever-popular booster-craving Zombie Sheeple.





*NEW* TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro: “Died Suddenly”, the Documentary premieres November 21st. https://t.me/c/1264095585/28542





Outro: Biden, The Wanderer: https://t.me/c/1264095585/28539





Primal Grounding Shoes:

https://www.softstarshoes.com/primal-runamoc.html#





Young Global Leader Elon:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2008-03-17/young-global-leaders-anderson-cooper-and-leonardo-dicaprio-are-in-the-most-exclusive-private-social-network-in-the-world-dot





US Citizens Get Secret Covid “Decree Violation” Score: https://reclaimthenet.org/us-analytics-firm-covid-19-decree-violation-scores/





#ElonMusk #YoungGlobalLeader



