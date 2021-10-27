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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 6 102521
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Notes 102521
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
Please support our work at Patreon.com/sccj
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, Patriot State of Mind also in these studios see their podcasts at:
http://www.ams-media.com/mountaintopmedia.com/
Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, and Liberty Unabashed are on:
KCNR1460.com every sunday from 8 am to Noon, live streamed and archived.
-- show link to:
www.icandecide.org
BODY
CA passes AB 262 Oct 2019.
--show link
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200AB262
H&S 120175 - state health ofcr shall take measures as may be necessary to prevent contagion, spread, disease, etc.....
H&S 120140 - Hlth Ofcr (dept) may take possession or control of living body or deceased corpse
H&S 120145 - Dept. may quarantine, isolate... when necessary to protect public health.
H&S 120135 - Dept. can establish/maintain quarantine locations
H&S 101029 / GC 41601- Sheriff/ police may enforce health orders
CA Constitution - CA Atty General is chief LE of the state, he can direct chiefs and sheriffs to enforce the laws! If they don't AG can enforce laws via his office! That means bringing in OUTSIDE law enforcement officers that DON'T have our values and are NOT accountable to US!.
H&S 120200 - county Health, when req'd by state health, shall establish/maintain quarantine locations, subject to directions of State.
H&S 120210 - Dept. can mandate co. health ofcr. to quarantine/isolate of disinfect persons, houses, property, or destroy property.
H&S 120220 - when quarantine/isolation is established, all persons SHALL obey health ofcr. orders.
-- show link Dr Healy asymptomatic transmission, it's a lie!!! 23 minutes.
https://vsecretscc.com/cv-treatment-5?_kx=hrl3Dm2G6jUa1JXgoI8jGYnreNrVhUXIIK-V4emK6bvREbG7ldXee5SDDN30ybBm.WXNMR7
-- Book List Authors recommend:
KrisAnne Hall,
Mark Levin,
Frederic Bastiat,
Michael Savage,
Extro-
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
Please support our work at Patreon.com/sccj
ANNOUNCEMENTS:
Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, Patriot State of Mind also in these studios see their podcasts at:
http://www.ams-media.com/mountaintopmedia.com/
Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, and Liberty Unabashed are on:
KCNR1460.com every sunday from 8 am to Noon, live streamed and archived.
-- show link to:
www.icandecide.org
BODY
CA passes AB 262 Oct 2019.
--show link
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200AB262
H&S 120175 - state health ofcr shall take measures as may be necessary to prevent contagion, spread, disease, etc.....
H&S 120140 - Hlth Ofcr (dept) may take possession or control of living body or deceased corpse
H&S 120145 - Dept. may quarantine, isolate... when necessary to protect public health.
H&S 120135 - Dept. can establish/maintain quarantine locations
H&S 101029 / GC 41601- Sheriff/ police may enforce health orders
CA Constitution - CA Atty General is chief LE of the state, he can direct chiefs and sheriffs to enforce the laws! If they don't AG can enforce laws via his office! That means bringing in OUTSIDE law enforcement officers that DON'T have our values and are NOT accountable to US!.
H&S 120200 - county Health, when req'd by state health, shall establish/maintain quarantine locations, subject to directions of State.
H&S 120210 - Dept. can mandate co. health ofcr. to quarantine/isolate of disinfect persons, houses, property, or destroy property.
H&S 120220 - when quarantine/isolation is established, all persons SHALL obey health ofcr. orders.
-- show link Dr Healy asymptomatic transmission, it's a lie!!! 23 minutes.
https://vsecretscc.com/cv-treatment-5?_kx=hrl3Dm2G6jUa1JXgoI8jGYnreNrVhUXIIK-V4emK6bvREbG7ldXee5SDDN30ybBm.WXNMR7
-- Book List Authors recommend:
KrisAnne Hall,
Mark Levin,
Frederic Bastiat,
Michael Savage,
Extro-
Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.
Keywords
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