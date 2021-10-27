Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 6 102521

Notes 102521Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.Please support our work at Patreon.com/sccjANNOUNCEMENTS:Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, Patriot State of Mind also in these studios see their podcasts at:Jefferson State of Mine, Sovereign Minds, and Liberty Unabashed are on:KCNR1460.com every sunday from 8 am to Noon, live streamed and archived.-- show link to:www.icandecide.orgBODYCA passes AB 262 Oct 2019.--show linkH&S 120175 - state health ofcr shall take measures as may be necessary to prevent contagion, spread, disease, etc.....H&S 120140 - Hlth Ofcr (dept) may take possession or control of living body or deceased corpseH&S 120145 - Dept. may quarantine, isolate... when necessary to protect public health.H&S 120135 - Dept. can establish/maintain quarantine locationsH&S 101029 / GC 41601- Sheriff/ police may enforce health ordersCA Constitution - CA Atty General is chief LE of the state, he can direct chiefs and sheriffs to enforce the laws! If they don't AG can enforce laws via his office! That means bringing in OUTSIDE law enforcement officers that DON'T have our values and are NOT accountable to US!.H&S 120200 - county Health, when req'd by state health, shall establish/maintain quarantine locations, subject to directions of State.H&S 120210 - Dept. can mandate co. health ofcr. to quarantine/isolate of disinfect persons, houses, property, or destroy property.H&S 120220 - when quarantine/isolation is established, all persons SHALL obey health ofcr. orders.-- show link Dr Healy asymptomatic transmission, it's a lie!!! 23 minutes.-- Book List Authors recommend:KrisAnne Hall,Mark Levin,Frederic Bastiat,Michael Savage,Extro-Rumble, Podbean, Brighteon.com, Gab.com, Patreon.com/sccj.