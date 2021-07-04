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Veteran rasing the flag in celebration oif the 4th of July. 👍
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10 views • July 04, 2021
TBI survivor and patriot Cliff is confident and purposeful going outdoors with the Gait Harness System II to raise our United States flag. See how easily the GHSII supports a larger person like Cliff as he transitions from indoors and outdoors, clearing the threshold and walking toward his objective. Safe and comfortably secure, the System encourages Cliff’s focus and pursuit of activities important to a patriot while facilitating combined occupational and physical therapies. Filmed at Grace Center for Adult Day Services, Corvallis OR
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues. The Second Step GHS is simple to use and combines unique features to ensure safe and proper support, positioning and balance for the client. Call 877-299-STEP (7837) or email [email protected] and learn more today.
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