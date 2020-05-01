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You Don't Always Get What You Wanted
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7 views • May 01, 2020
Some people are easily swayed and do no research. They are captured and used by people for hidden agendas. Socialism and Communism always sound great to weak , lazy and susceptible minds. It sounds patriotic and wonderful until they get into power. The people?.....They never get what they wanted.... and never learn. Histories list is long.
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