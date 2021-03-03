We need an audit of COVID-19 death certificates says Dr. Scott Jensen, former Minnesota senator.He says that people need to be held accountable.He posted this video on Facebook on Feb 28, 2021.The full video is posted here:The full video of Ngozi Ezike, MD, Director, Illinois Department of Public Health from April 20, 2020 is posted here:She says:"If you were in hospice and had already been given a few weeks to live, and then you also were found to have COVID, that would be counted as a COVID death. It means technically even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had COVID at the same time, it's still listed as a COVID death. So, everyone who's listed as a COVID death doesn't mean that that was the cause of the death, but they had COVID at the time of the death." Dr. Ezike outlined.Source : Fat News