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Expectations Vs Reality: Who Was The Real Jesus?
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94 views • July 03, 2021
Expectations Vs Reality: Who Was The Real Jesus?' is a Luke chapter 4 Bible study exploring the importance of Jesus' teachings by comparison to the importance of the miracles of Jesus. This video zooms in on what was probably the first full month of the life of Jesus and his disciples after Jesus' temptation in the wilderness, in order to get a more balanced picture of what day to day life was like for the real Jesus Christ. It differentiates between the highlights of Jesus' life and the reality of Jesus' life.
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