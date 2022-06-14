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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-crying-wailing-for-the-children/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this message while praying in May 2022: “There will be crying and wailing, like in the days of Rachael crying for her children. The children will return to Me, for they are no longer safe on the earth.""