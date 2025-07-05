BONUS - Not UR Mama’s News - #3 Warm Foreheads and Cold Winters

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Racist forehead thermometers

Germany fails to learn from Napoleon and Hitler that you don't mess with Russia in the winter

.US government ghost gun busters slimed by manifestation of resourcefulness by sellers

Crack criminal hunter loses employment for covering up criminal Hunter's crack employment





In between, other topics arise as spontaneously as accusations of racism in mainstream news articles.









This Weeks News Challenge::

What do you make of the weird story of the ⁠Porno PhD Paper⁠? (Careful with your research on this one!)









Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Jackye, Justin and Keel.





Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-UR-Mamas-News---3-Warm-Foreheads-and-Cold-Winters-e1qbn0c





News Item Links:

⁠Racist Forehead Thermometers⁠;

⁠Germany’s Dark Winter⁠;

⁠Ghost Gun Inventiveness⁠;

⁠FBI Agent Forced out over Hunter Biden Cover-Up⁠;









Other Useful links:





Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130









