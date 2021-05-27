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Twitter Suspends National File Reporter For Exposing Fauci's Wuhan Bat Experiments | NFTV (5-25-21)
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60 views • May 27, 2021
Twitter suspended National File Senior Reporter Patrick Howley for a tweet exposing Fauci's funding of a lab in Wuhan, China that specialized in "gain of function" experiments with bats and coronavirus. Plus, election integrity news, an update on the vaccine passport push, and more evidence that Frank Luntz is full of it.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60afde307aaba7543fb96c50
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60afde307aaba7543fb96c50
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