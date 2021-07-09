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UNDER THE WIRE INTERVIEW DR JANE RUBY: DO YOU KNOW WHAT'S IN THAT SHOT?
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150 views • July 09, 2021
Dr Jane Ruby is a Washington, DC-based television personality, New Right political pundit, film producer, author of "A Sea of New Media" and has hosted several television shows such as Dr Jane's DC and InsideLookTV Magazine.
A graduate of the University of Rochester, she holds two doctoral degrees in Education and Psychology, two Masters Degrees in Nursing and International Health Economics and is highly published in global health economics as well as contemporary media and social issues books and articles.
Her website, http://drjaneruby.com/, contains blog posts and interviews of and by her.
Documents and links for the information provided in this show (and more) can be found here - https://we.tl/t-I3f4TuIWqZ
A graduate of the University of Rochester, she holds two doctoral degrees in Education and Psychology, two Masters Degrees in Nursing and International Health Economics and is highly published in global health economics as well as contemporary media and social issues books and articles.
Her website, http://drjaneruby.com/, contains blog posts and interviews of and by her.
Documents and links for the information provided in this show (and more) can be found here - https://we.tl/t-I3f4TuIWqZ
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