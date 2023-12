'BIDEN TRIPLES BULLET PRODUCTION! EVEN THOUGH AMERICA IS BANKRUPT!

JOE BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL INSANE CREATURE. HE'S PUSHING HUMANITY INTO FULL BLOWN WORLD WAR 3. THIS MONSTER IS MAKING HITLER LOOK LIKE & ANGEL DAH! IF YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT WAR AND TORTURE IS WATCH THE VIDEO I JUST UPLOADED HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELD. THIS IS WHAT EVOLVING RIGHT NOW WHILE INSANE AMERICANS GO TO MIND NUMBING FOOTBALL ARENAS. EVERY DAY VIOLENT CRIME IS NOW HAPPENING THROUGHOUT AMERICA. THE BIBLE DECLARES HUMANITY WILL BE UNDER A VEIL OF DELUSION IN THESE END TIMES AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT'S HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS BRIN DEAD RIGHT NOW. YOU BETTER HAVE ARMED PROTECTION WHEN YOU LEAVE HOME RIGHT NOW AND BE LOOKING OVER YOUR SHOULDER. YOU CAN BE ATTACKED WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT...WAKEUP!