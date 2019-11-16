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current progress on my generator project
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27 views • November 16, 2019
where i am at so far with my multipurpose generator/battery charger/car booster project.
i dont have boat loads of money, and certainly do not have enough to buy a generator that fits my needs, by building one, i can make it suit my needs incase of a power outtage.
an old garden wagon is used, it just has new tires/wheels so it can be moved wherever it needs to be whether to charge a car battery, boost off a car, or even a riding mower, or for power to the house. this way, i can get the components bit by bit, until it is complete.
i dont have boat loads of money, and certainly do not have enough to buy a generator that fits my needs, by building one, i can make it suit my needs incase of a power outtage.
an old garden wagon is used, it just has new tires/wheels so it can be moved wherever it needs to be whether to charge a car battery, boost off a car, or even a riding mower, or for power to the house. this way, i can get the components bit by bit, until it is complete.
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