Yah's Misfits 2-22-2025

In this study, we discuss Genesis 45 and 46, Joseph cannot refrain himself with his brothers. He breaks down and tells them that he is Joseph, their long-lost brother who they sold into slavery in Egypt. Joseph instructs them to bring his father, Jacob, to Egypt in order to survive the harsh famine in the land of Canaan! Yahuah tells Israel not to fear, but to go to the land of plenty during this time. We also talk about the double references in the Book of Jubilees. In the second part of the study, we bring up the misconstrued topic of the Rapture. Is it a pre-tribulation event as Western churches teach? When exactly does the Rapture occur? Is it at the end of the Tribulation? We prove everything with scripture from the KJ Bible, as well as the apocryphal book, 2Esdras. Please join us in this important subject matter.