Breadcrumb-045 A Clear Glass of Clean Water

A brief overview of a life process with an understanding of one's responsibility for one's self.
Soundtrack/video originally posted: Jan 10, 2014 Johnny Nash - I Can See Clearly Now (1972) YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVmJX...
SONG I Can See Clearly Now
ARTIST Johnny Nash
ALBUM Chicken Soup For The Soul: Another Helping Of Celebrating Life
WRITERS Johnny Nash
LICENSES SME, WMG (on behalf of Rhino); IMPEL, ASCAP, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Muserk Rights Management, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, and 9 Music Rights Societies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.