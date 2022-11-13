Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Fix Is In: Charges Mysteriously Dropped Against Konnech CEO Yu
55 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 16 days ago |

Link To Gateway Pundit Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/gregg-phillips-explains-catherine-engelbrecht-sent-prison-irrefutable-evidence-entire-pa-voter-registration-file-living-server-china-serial-numbers

Link To Truth Social Post by Gregg Phillips: https://truthsocial.com/@greggphillips/posts/109310605639454707

Related Video: Here's Why Konnech & Their CEO Eugene Yu Are Really Suing 'True The Vote' for "Defamation" - https://rumble.com/v1qk6s9-heres-why-konnech-and-their-ceo-eugene-yu-are-really-suing-true-the-vote-fo.html

Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on...

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
electiondemocratchinahuaweipennsylvaniasteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countrysoftwaredefamationccpchinese communist partyelection fraudstop the stealchina unicomchina telecomtrue the votecatherine engelbrechtgregg phillipspatriot gameskonnechfettermaneugene yukenneth hoytelection softwareyulian network

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket