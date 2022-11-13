The Fix Is In: Charges Mysteriously Dropped Against Konnech CEO Yu

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Link To Gateway Pundit Article: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/gregg-phillips-explains-catherine-engelbrecht-sent-prison-irrefutable-evidence-entire-pa-voter-registration-file-living-server-china-serial-numbers
Link To Truth Social Post by Gregg Phillips: https://truthsocial.com/@greggphillips/posts/109310605639454707
Related Video: Here's Why Konnech & Their CEO Eugene Yu Are Really Suing 'True The Vote' for "Defamation" - https://rumble.com/v1qk6s9-heres-why-konnech-and-their-ceo-eugene-yu-are-really-suing-true-the-vote-fo.html
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