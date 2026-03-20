Sedentary Lifestyle and Its Impact on Pet Health, an interview with Ty Bollinger

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A sedentary lifestyle isn’t just a human concern, it’s quietly impacting the health of our pets too. Limited movement can contribute to weight gain, weaker immunity, and increased risk of chronic conditions in dogs and cats. With many pets spending most of their time indoors, daily activity becomes more important than ever. Small changes can make a big difference in their overall well-being. Watch the latest interview to learn more about how lifestyle habits affect your pet’s health.
#PetHealth #AnimalWellness #PetCareTips #HealthyPets #ActiveLifestyle
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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