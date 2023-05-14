World Domination - China's Plan

Most Empires only last about 250 years. The warning signs of collapse are when social order devolves into fighting over meaning-less things like pronouns, sex, skin color, or even politician puppets. No previous empires were truly multi-cultural. Russia and China have both made sure their latest empires are single cultural, economically sound, disciplined, and very masculine. Understand?
