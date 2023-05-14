Create New Account
World Domination - China's Plan
Published 18 hours ago

Most Empires only last about 250 years.  The warning signs of collapse are when social order devolves into fighting over meaning-less things like pronouns, sex, skin color, or even politician puppets.  No previous empires were truly multi-cultural.  Russia and China have both made sure their latest empires are single cultural, economically sound, disciplined, and very masculine.  Understand?

