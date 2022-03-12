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Deceitful "junk science" categorizes genetic Covid injection like ordinary vaccines! - Interview with Nick Hudson
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90 views • March 12, 2022
Watch the second part of the instructive Kla.tv interview with Nick Hudson, chairman of PANDA here! Crises promote our potential to stand up and be courageous!
✓ www.kla.tv/21915
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✓ www.kla.tv/21915
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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