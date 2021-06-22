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White House Doctor Calls For Biden To Take Cognition Test After Sloppy G7 & Putin Summit FULL SHOW 6-20-21
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70 views • June 22, 2021
Alex Jones and guest host Owen Shroyer break down a former White House doctor – along with over a dozen House members – calling for Joe Biden to take a cognitive test following his disastrous performance at the G7 and Geneva summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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