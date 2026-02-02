First Mega Solar Flare Wave of Potentially MANY 👀

A longer duration X1.6 solar flare was just observed around AR 4366 peaking at 08:13 UTC (Feb 2). A further update will be provided later this morning regarding any associated CME It should be noted that a faint, partial halo CME was associated with the earlier X8.1 / X2.8 flare events and is headed mostly to the northeast. A NASA model shows the potential for a weak glancing blow later this week. Click HERE for a photo by LASCO C2. https://solarham.com

