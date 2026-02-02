© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Mega Solar Flare Wave of Potentially MANY 👀
|Fourth X-Flare
|February 2, 2026 @ 00:40 UTC (UPDATED)
|A longer duration X1.6 solar flare was just observed around AR 4366 peaking at 08:13 UTC (Feb 2). A further update will be provided later this morning regarding any associated CME
It should be noted that a faint, partial halo CME was associated with the earlier X8.1 / X2.8 flare events and is headed mostly to the northeast. A NASA model shows the potential for a weak glancing blow later this week. Click HERE for a photo by LASCO C2.