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RUSSIAN ADVANCES AND DELAYS ON DONBASS FRONT LINES. EIGHTEENTH DAY OF MILITARY OPERATIONS IN UKRAINE
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40 views • March 14, 2022
The most recent developments on the Ukrainian front lines indicated that the technical pause taken by Russian and allied forces has ended. The mass civilian evacuation from the cities in eastern and central regions of the country failed. Today, in many cities, evacuation is only possible after Russian troops take control street by street.
The main battles continue on the Donbass front lines.
On March 14, Russian forces advanced dozens of kilometers more and reached the villages of Vodyanoe, Sladkoe, Stepnoe, Taramchuk and Slavnoe. The UAF were forced to step back to the north towards Maryinka and Kurakhovo.
Russian troops reportedly entered the town of Gulyai-Pole, and clashes continue on the outskirts. Russian troops earlier came to the outskirts of Ugledar, but no offensive on the city was reported. The battles for the city are likely to begin soon. Targets in the town were hit with artillery and rockets.
On March 13, the LPR forces finally advanced on northern outskirts of the town of Popasnaya after several days of fierce clashes in the area. They managed to secure almost the whole town, including the southern and northern outskirts. Clashes continue on the western outskirts.
Control over Popasnaya is an important tactical gain. It is aimed at cutting off of the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk from the southern direction.
Source: https://southfront.org/advances-and-delays-on-donbass-front-lines/
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The main battles continue on the Donbass front lines.
On March 14, Russian forces advanced dozens of kilometers more and reached the villages of Vodyanoe, Sladkoe, Stepnoe, Taramchuk and Slavnoe. The UAF were forced to step back to the north towards Maryinka and Kurakhovo.
Russian troops reportedly entered the town of Gulyai-Pole, and clashes continue on the outskirts. Russian troops earlier came to the outskirts of Ugledar, but no offensive on the city was reported. The battles for the city are likely to begin soon. Targets in the town were hit with artillery and rockets.
On March 13, the LPR forces finally advanced on northern outskirts of the town of Popasnaya after several days of fierce clashes in the area. They managed to secure almost the whole town, including the southern and northern outskirts. Clashes continue on the western outskirts.
Control over Popasnaya is an important tactical gain. It is aimed at cutting off of the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk from the southern direction.
Source: https://southfront.org/advances-and-delays-on-donbass-front-lines/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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