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Canadian Dictator Launches Physical Attack Against Peaceful Protesters in Ottawa
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70 views • February 20, 2022
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Alex Jones breaks down the masked paramilitary police set to descend on the peaceful protesters in Canada for speaking out against medical martial law tyranny.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ottawa-police-kick-out-media-to-limit-video-evidence-of-trucker-convoy-arrests-2-live-feeds-remain/
Get yours today & support the Infowar!
Alex Jones breaks down the masked paramilitary police set to descend on the peaceful protesters in Canada for speaking out against medical martial law tyranny.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/ottawa-police-kick-out-media-to-limit-video-evidence-of-trucker-convoy-arrests-2-live-feeds-remain/
Get yours today & support the Infowar!
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