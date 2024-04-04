Self-Directed IRA with Brad Garrett 04/04/2024

Today we have a special guest, Brad Garrett, from Genesis Group. Brad explains how they empower people to take the lead themselves, teaching them how to self-direct their IRA’s. A self-Directed IRA is operating inside a trust policy. That means the assets are under your name and your tax identification number. Genesis Group (Prophecy Club Gold) is here to assist you in every step of the way!
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.