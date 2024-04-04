Self-Directed IRA with Brad Garrett 04/04/2024

Today we have a special guest, Brad Garrett, from Genesis Group. Brad explains how they empower people to take the lead themselves, teaching them how to self-direct their IRA’s. A self-Directed IRA is operating inside a trust policy. That means the assets are under your name and your tax identification number. Genesis Group (Prophecy Club Gold) is here to assist you in every step of the way!





