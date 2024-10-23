The Patriot Barbie’s Fight for Freedom - Lindsey Graham - Freedom Alive® Ep132

When COVID-19 struck the nation in 2020, Lindsey Graham was the owner of a successful hair salon in Salem, Oregon. When the state forced unprecedented lockdowns and mandates on business owners, Lindsey moved the heart of the nation in her fight to protect her business, her family, and her freedom. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Lindsey shares her story and how she is empowering others to stand firm in Christ against government overreach.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Oct 20, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm