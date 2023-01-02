Trade Ban by the U.S., Huawei 2022 Sales Remain Low to Its Peak

https://gnews.org/articles/645753
Summary：12/30/2022 Reuters: Eric Xu, rotating chairman of Huawei, reported a 0.02% sales increase on Friday in New Year Letter. This increase is still well below the company's record in 2019 before U.S. trade ban.
