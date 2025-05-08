BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"We should ban these ( Vaccines ) immediately."
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9983 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
201 views • 4 days ago

"We should ban these immediately."

Oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish: The Covid injections have been found to contain SV40, a cancer-inducing virus that binds to tumour suppressor genes, which—when disrupted—trigger cancers typically seen in old age to appear much earlier in life.

"We're seeing patients presenting younger. We're seeing them present at stage three and four, not one and two, as we would expect."

"SV40... is an oncogenic sequence that was present in a polio vaccine... We use that in the laboratory to induce tumours in mice, so you can then test anti-tumour drugs."

"We find that it binds to well known suppressor genes... If a cancer does start to form... these suppressor genes will basically regulate it, and suppress it, and switch it off."

"If you have a natural mutation in one of those genes, the cancer you would normally expect to get at 70 or 80 will occur at 30 to 40."

"So here you are injecting everybody with a virus that has the equivalent of having a mutation in your suppressor genes."

"Now can you see why I am so horrified at the potential long term implications of this, and why we should ban these immediately?"

Full interview https://rumble.com/v5o4i0e-cancer-surge-after-mrna-covid-vaccines-an-oncologist-speaks-out-dr.-angus-d.html

Source @Real Wide Awake Media


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaccinessv40mrnadr angus dalgleish
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy