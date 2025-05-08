"We should ban these ( Vaccines ) immediately."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We should ban these immediately."
Oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish: The Covid injections have been found to contain SV40, a cancer-inducing virus that binds to tumour suppressor genes, which—when disrupted—trigger cancers typically seen in old age to appear much earlier in life.
"We're seeing patients presenting younger. We're seeing them present at stage three and four, not one and two, as we would expect."
"SV40... is an oncogenic sequence that was present in a polio vaccine... We use that in the laboratory to induce tumours in mice, so you can then test anti-tumour drugs."
"We find that it binds to well known suppressor genes... If a cancer does start to form... these suppressor genes will basically regulate it, and suppress it, and switch it off."
"If you have a natural mutation in one of those genes, the cancer you would normally expect to get at 70 or 80 will occur at 30 to 40."
"So here you are injecting everybody with a virus that has the equivalent of having a mutation in your suppressor genes."
"Now can you see why I am so horrified at the potential long term implications of this, and why we should ban these immediately?"
Full interview https://rumble.com/v5o4i0e-cancer-surge-after-mrna-covid-vaccines-an-oncologist-speaks-out-dr.-angus-d.html
