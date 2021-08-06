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Ethics: Part One | The Daniel Natal Show
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48 views • August 06, 2021
In a world grown paralyzed by distractions and anesthetized by entertainment, precious little thought is dedicated to the pursuit of wisdom. Ethics used to be foundational to our educational system but has since gone by the wayside. This video is an exploration of what morality is and why ethics is important.
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