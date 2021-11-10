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Strength in numbers: Woke, pro-LGBT leftists are being met head on
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110 views • November 10, 2021
In a world where feelings matter more than facts and those proclaiming the truth are labeled as conspiracy theorists, one is tempted to think everything is lost. But in fact, there are people all over the world that have not bowed down to the false gods of the Left and when we band together, we can make a difference.
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