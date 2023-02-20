Create New Account
Why Are Companies Like Kraft Contracting Truckers To Transport Food Underground Amid Worldwide Food Shortages?
256 views
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 21 hours ago |

Underground Tunnels With Train Tracks & Trucks running through them run under your feet. The majority of the population is unaware of the mass abundance of food the "elite" have stored away for the hunger games they are playing on the population. 

They're not worried about their food being destroyed as they have gardens growing unmolested fruits & vegetables & untainted beef.

Should the tunnel systems & those that lease it be investigated to see if their "supermarkets" helped to cause a situation where food has become scarce?

Scroll to the beginning of my videos, there are several that feature the tunnels underground & the supermarkets I speak off.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
