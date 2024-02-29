Making AI Real. No Kidding - Dr. Will Roper - DOD JOINT AI SYMPOSIUM 2020
https://youtu.be/kJVLIjeQJac?si=0p9A7mWanRMToIdi
WIRELESS BODY AREA
NETWORKS: A NEW
PARADIGM OF PERSONAL
SMART HEALTH. IEEE 2021
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://smartcities.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/SCWhitePaper-WirelessBodyAreaNetworks.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjK0ZSjoc6EAxUOvokEHZ1QBasQFnoECBAQBg&usg=AOvVaw1aJtSE_Gdin29ELi4IQmAo
Medical Body Area Networks https://www.google.com/search?q=medical+Body+Area+Networks&sca_esv=8e2900279786af30&udm=2&prmd=ivnsmbtz&sxsrf=ACQVn0-AgzR_xYfJ5-sSNOyRia8zFz0DrQ:1709131108491&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwi9jeLEoc6EAxVfk4kEHdQRDQgQ0pQJCB4&biw=412&bih=722&dpr=2.63#sbfbu=1&pi=medical%20Body%20Area%20Networks
(2013) Great Future Foreseen for Wireless Body Sensors
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/16381-great-future-foreseen-for-wireless-body-sensors
(2018) Passive Hardware Considerations for Medical Body Area Network Transceivers
https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers
The Digital Twin in Medicine: A Key to the Future of Healthcare? - PMC
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9330225/
cov-wban nih
https://www.google.com/search?q=cov-wban+nih&sca_esv=0dcc3d4151cae03d&sxsrf=ACQVn0_dSqwtom6O0H_HYU84I52plQizVQ%3A1709136483751&source=hp&ei=Y1rfZcLnK-jx0PEPhsewgAY&oq=cov&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCIDY292KgIIADIEECMYJzIIEAAYgAQYsQMyCBAAGIAEGLEDMgsQABiABBixAxiDATILEAAYgAQYsQMYgwEyCxAAGIAEGLEDGIMBMgsQABiABBixAxiDATIFEAAYgARI8RlQvQhYwA5wAXgAkAEAmAFyoAHGAqoBAzAuM7gBAcgBAPgBAZgCBKACpQOoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgnwgIOEC4YgAQYsQMYxwEY0QPCAgsQLhiABBixAxiDAcICChAjGIAEGIoFGCeYAx2SBwMxLjM&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1&sbfbu=1&pi=cov-wban%20nih
(2022) S.5002 - FDA Modernization Act 2.0117th Congress (2021-2022)
'The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is [biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product]'
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
"biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"
How do they get crispr-nanotech in the meds legally?
https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1759793430006317435?t=OpGYhdkohVE7y3YbE-BEXw&s=19
Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems
https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891
Here is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they areHere is another college txtbook you should be reading and learn the real Frequencies they are using against you!
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/335185823_Biomedical_Signals_and_Sensors_III_Linking_Electric_Biosignals_and_Biomedical_Sensors
