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One America News Investigates: Ga.'s catastrophic election failure
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340 views • August 05, 2021
Election monitors said under oath that it was fraud, while state election officials pretended not to notice. Now a reservoir of mistrust among voters is rising & elected officials are finally taking action. OAN's Scott Wheeler probes the 2020 Georgia election catastrophe.
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